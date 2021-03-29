Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

