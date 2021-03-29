Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

