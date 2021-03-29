Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

