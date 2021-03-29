Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,755,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

