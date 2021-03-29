Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,708 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

