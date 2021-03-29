Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

