Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 114,435 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 534.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 233,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE:BBL opened at $58.22 on Monday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

