Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 64,744 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 345.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $114.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

