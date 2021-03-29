Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.44 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
