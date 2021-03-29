Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.19% of J & J Snack Foods worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF opened at $157.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.76. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.94 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

