Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $203.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.79.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

