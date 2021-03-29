Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 470.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA opened at $133.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $837,408.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,964,064 shares of company stock worth $611,674,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.