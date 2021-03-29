Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 320.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $421.33 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $191.90 and a 52 week high of $443.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

