Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 276.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,431 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.