Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 723.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $30,766,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

CAG stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.