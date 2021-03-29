Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.