Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.85 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.09. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

