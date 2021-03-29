Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.30% of Telos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,757,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

