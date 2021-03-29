Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,430,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $625.67 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $627.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $562.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

