Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

