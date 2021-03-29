Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $133.80 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.