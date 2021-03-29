Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $96,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,745,000.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

