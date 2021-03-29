Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $317.59 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $113.80 and a 12 month high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

