Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.25% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

