Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,906 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.31. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

