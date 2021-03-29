Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 153,039 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,039 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

