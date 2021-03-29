Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 33,725 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,725 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

