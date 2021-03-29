Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 46,242 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $261.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average of $291.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

