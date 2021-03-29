Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $7.45 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

