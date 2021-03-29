Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,219 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $12,554,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $192.69 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

