Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,135 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LW opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

