Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 131,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,168 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,869 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

