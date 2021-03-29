SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Update

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

