SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) vs. The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Head-To-Head Review

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SSP Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSP Group and The Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

SSP Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and The Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $1.83 billion 1.14 -$478.46 million ($0.87) -5.40 The Restaurant Group $1.37 billion 0.24 -$51.59 million $0.15 11.00

The Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSP Group. SSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and The Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.