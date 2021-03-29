S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by S&T Bank

S&T Bank decreased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,942 shares during the period. S&T Bancorp makes up about 4.8% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. S&T Bank owned about 2.73% of S&T Bancorp worth $26,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STBA. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.00. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

