S&T Bank Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S&T Bank decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ford Motor by 480.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.29. 389,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,191,000. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

