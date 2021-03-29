S&T Bank Has $5.40 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,773 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,902. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

