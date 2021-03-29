S&T Bank Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,751 shares during the period. S&T Bank owned 0.81% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. 47,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $931.51 million, a PE ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

