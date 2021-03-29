S&T Bank Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

S&T Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. S&T Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Myriad Genetics worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

