S&T Bank Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

S&T Bank decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,609. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,059. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

