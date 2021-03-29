S&T Bank Has $8.13 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

S&T Bank raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank owned approximately 0.34% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 745.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

THS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

