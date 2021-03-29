S&T Bank Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

S&T Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.7% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. S&T Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $263.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,022. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.62. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.30 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

