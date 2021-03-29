S&T Bank Invests $9.25 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

S&T Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S&T Bank owned 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

