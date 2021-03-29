S&T Bank Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,484,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.7% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S&T Bank owned 0.23% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. 2,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

