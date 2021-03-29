S&T Bank Purchases 21,572 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

S&T Bank increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. S&T Bank owned 0.23% of GrafTech International worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 7,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.