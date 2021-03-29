S&T Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

S&T Bank trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of S&T Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.51. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.28. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

