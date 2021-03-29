S&T Bank Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

S&T Bank decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.