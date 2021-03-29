S&T Bank Sells 36,889 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

S&T Bank lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,889 shares during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of S&T Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S&T Bank owned approximately 0.88% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

