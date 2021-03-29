S&T Bank Sells 8,595 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S&T Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 358,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

