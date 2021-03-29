S&T Bank Sells 9,677 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

S&T Bank reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

ARCC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,914. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

